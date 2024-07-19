SullivanMunce Cultural Center receives grant

SullivanMunce Cultural Center in Zionsville was awarded a $4,038 Heritage Support Grant to support the center’s efforts to preserve historical collections. Heritage Support Grants are provided by the Indiana Historical Society and made possible by the Lilly Endowment, Inc.

The SullivanMunce Cultural Center serves Zionsville and Boone County by preserving and sharing invaluable artifacts and stories. The museum operates as a collecting institution, relying on donations to operate and prioritizing the acquisition of items with direct connections to Zionsville and Boone County.

SullivanMunce Cultural Center was established in 1973 as the Patrick Henry Sullivan Museum and expanded to incorporate the art center in 1981, encompassing the genealogy library and Munce Art Center. The center formed a history committee in 2024 to expand historical offerings and engage with residents to enrich the understanding of local heritage.

The center, a nonprofit entity, features more than 8,000 items in its collection, including important cultural documents, photographs, art and artifacts. The extensive genealogy library, a Family Search Affiliate Library with access to AncestryLibrary.com and Newspapers.com, enhances the center’s capacity as a family research facility.

SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 W. Hawthorne St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Learn more at sullivanmunce.org.