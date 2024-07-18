Zionsville Lions Club to host diabetes awareness event

The Zionsville Lions Club hosts “Family Fun Day for Diabetes Awareness” from 1 to 4 p.m. July 21 at Lions Park in Zionsville. The goal of the event is to raise awareness about diabetes and encourage early detection through free diabetes screenings, alongside a variety of fun activities for the whole family.

The event includes bounce houses, games and family-friendly activities. Diabetes experts will be present to provide screenings and share valuable educational materials about diabetes management and prevention.

Dr. Mel Prince, an endocrinologist based in Zionsville, said community involvement is an important part of diabetes awareness.

“We encourage everyone to come out to the Family Fun Day for Diabetes Awareness,” Prince stated. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn more about diabetes, get screened and enjoy a day of fun activities with your family. Your health matters, and early detection can make all the difference.”

Diabetes significantly increases the risk of various health complications, but early detection and lifestyle changes can improve quality of life. Individuals who are overweight and have one or more risk factors, as well as everyone over the age of 35, are recommended for screening.

According to a 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 38 million Americans have diabetes, and 22 percent of those with diabetes are unaware of their condition. In Indiana, 738,000 people are living with diabetes, and 1.7 million are considered prediabetic — a condition which often goes undiagnosed.

The Zionsville Lions Club Family Fun Day event is an opportunity for the community to come together, learn more about diabetes and take proactive steps towards better health.

Learn more about Zionsville Lions Club events at zionsvillelions.com.