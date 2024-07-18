Fringe & Form women’s boutique opens in Carmel City Center

By Samantha Kupiainen

After 25 years as a nurse, Michele Dieckmeyer was ready for a career change. Her time as a nurse instilled in her the importance of serving people in a variety of capacities, and she knew she wanted to continue that in her next career whatever that may be.

Dieckmeyer said she took some time to reflect on what to do next.

“I felt like I was being called to help women feel and look their best, inside and out,” she said. “I’ve always had a passion for fashion and a passion for styling.”

She realized she could combine those passions, serve others and remain involved in fashion and styling by opening her own women’s clothing store, Fringe & Form. The shop’s mission is to uplift women, build confidence and empower them to live a purposeful life as their best self.

Dieckmeyer said she’s had a lifelong battle with her weight, which is why she has “great empathy for women and the struggles that women have to really look and feel their best each day.” By founding Fringe & Form, Dieckmeyer hopes to help women simplify their lives and feel confident.

Fringe & Form is open and will have a grand opening event the week of July 29. The high-end shop is in Carmel City Center at 736 Hanover Pl., Suite 100B. In addition to clothes, the shop will offer group classes and private events to help women dress for their coloring and body shape. Dieckmeyer also will offer style coaching and color analysis by appointment.

The shop features a variety of brands from around the world, including Marc Cain, Luisa Cerano, Riani, Maliparmi, Giovanna Nicolai, Naulover, Oui, J Society, Kinross Cashmere, Eileen Fisher, Kiyo and more. A small selection of high-end vintage pieces will also be available.

Dieckmeyer said she has relied on advice and guidance from other business owners and a lot of research in launching her first shop.

“There’s a couple of other business owners that really have been gracious, have believed in what I’m trying to do and have taken me under their wing and given me some mentorship,” Dieckmeyer said.

Learn more at fringe-form.com.