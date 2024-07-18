Flower Market blooms again in Noblesville

The Indiana Peony Festival, a nonprofit whose mission is to inspire residents statewide to celebrate the state flower, recently announced the return of the Noblesville Flower Market.

From July 25 through November, the market will take place on the last Thursday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m.

According to Kelly McVey, Indiana Peony Festival’s chief executive officer, the event will be held for the first time at Noblesville Seminary Park, 350 S. 10th St. The event was formerly held at 40 N. 9th St.

“We just felt like we’d kind of outgrown our old space a little bit, and we thought we needed to have it in Seminary Park, where we have the Peony Festival,” McVey said. “I think it matches the spirit of the festival.”

With the return of the monthly event, vendors will sell cut stems, bouquets and other seasonal floral items.

“July and August are great for summer flowers, and September will be more fall-oriented,” McVey said. “Our October market will revolve around Halloween, and November will be more holiday-driven.”

Besides floral vendors, other vendors will sell drinks, food and art. Local businesses will also get involved by offering deals associated with the market.

“We have about seven different floral vendors signed up for July, and they will do everything from pick your own to bouquets to greenery,” McVey said. “Then we have some local artists that will be there and a little food and wine. We’ll also be running special promotions with downtown businesses. For example, if you buy anything in the flower market, you get a free ice cream at Alexander’s.”

McVey is excited about the new location and looks forward to a smaller, more intimate event compared to the Indiana Peony Festival.

“When we first decided to have the Peony Festival, we thought it’d be this sweet little stroll through the park,” McVey said. “The Flower Market allows us to have that.”

For more, visit indianapeonyfestival.com.