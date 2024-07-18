Courtyard community planned for equestrian ranch

Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission held a public hearing July 1 for a zoning change to accommodate the Courtyards of Cielo Ranch planned unit development. The project is the residential redevelopment of the Cielo Ranch, a 36-acre equestrian ranch on 161st Street just west of the Monon Trail.

The developer, Epcon Communities, plans to create an 80-lot, low-maintenance and age-restricted community. The structures will be single-family detached homes, each with a private courtyard. Planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, pocket parks and open space along the Kenyon drain, a Hamilton County regulated drain that runs through the property. Epcon is also the developer of Courtyards at Carmel and Courtyards at Westfield.

Epcon is seeking a zoning change from agricultural district to single-family rural district.

Matt Skelton of Church Church Hittle + Antrim, representing Epcon Communities, said the courtyard communities built by Epcon have been well received in Hamilton County.

“This is a high-quality, low-maintenance development,” Skelton said. “They are very well designed, very well crafted.”

During a public hearing before the APC, neighbors to the proposed PUD raised concerns about density.

“Right now, it is very difficult most times of the day, not just rush hour, to make a left turn out of Viking Meadows onto 161st Street,” said Leo Spilane, a resident of Viking Meadows. “So, something has to be done or this will be a huge mess.”

Residents at the public hearing also voiced concerns about landscaping and pedestrian connectivity to the Monon Trail and adjoining neighborhoods.

APC members also discussed with the developer traffic mitigation needs.

This petition was introduced for first reading before Westfield City Council June 10, and a neighborhood meeting was held June 19.

The petition is scheduled for a future workshop meeting before the APC.

Once approved, Epcon said site work is targeted to begin in spring 2025, with home construction starting in summer 2025.