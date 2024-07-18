Carmel Committee refines DORA details

Operating hours, fines and signage were among details ironed out by a Carmel City Council committee before a 3-1 vote in favor of establishing an outdoor, walkable district where alcoholic beverages may be enjoyed. The full council will have a final vote on the proposal at a future meeting.

The council’s Land Use and Special Studies Committee met July 17 at the Carmel Clay Public Library to gather public feedback and discuss the establishment of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, also known as a DORA. Carmel’s DORA is proposed to generally stretch from just north of Main Street to Carmel Drive and from west of the Monon Greenway to just east of Range Line Road.

Within the DORA, alcoholic drinks may be carried in cups – provided and filled by participating businesses – with a sticker identifying it as a permitted beverage. Other alcoholic beverages are not allowed within the DORA per state law.

Sergey Grechukhin, an attorney for the City of Carmel, said 13 businesses have expressed interest in participating in the DORA so far and that none have declined, to his knowledge.

The ordinance approved by the committee sets the DORA’s operating hours from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Individuals or businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. The fines would be collected in a fund designated to cover city expenses of operating the DORA.

Another update included specifying the makeup and role of a DORA District Committee, which would provide updates on the district to the city council at least twice a year. The committee is set to include two mayoral and three council appointees and one appointee made by the Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation board, a Carmel Police Department officer, an employee of the Carmel Street Department and a OneZone chamber of commerce appointee. All members of the committee must be Carmel residents.