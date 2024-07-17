Zionsville Town Council gets technology upgrade

The Zionsville Town Council is going paperless.

On July 1, Mayor John Stehr told councilors the town has purchased 10 iPads for use by the council as well as other commissions and committees. The iPads will remain at Town Hall for use at all public meetings.

“When you add the cost of paper and toner, we spend about $1,000 a month on printing costs, which these devices will replace,” Stehr said. “We expect them to pay for themselves in about three months, and then we will realize significant savings beyond that.”

Town councilors and commissioners will still receive their documents via email prior to meetings.