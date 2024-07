From left, Fishers High School’s Tiger Dynasty robotics team members Surya Myneni, Fernando Pedrozo, Parker Melling, Ian Stone, Esaban Rosas and Max Probala comprised one of the approximately 60 teams that competed in the Indiana Robotics Invitational at Lawrence Central High School July 12-13. The invitational included teams from 19 states and teams from Canada and Mexico. (Photo by Adam Seif)