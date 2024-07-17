Follow the brick road: South Village planned unit development moves to council for approval

Zionsville’s South Village planned unit development is one step away from approval.

After months of delays, town representatives presented the PUD to the Zionsville Plan Commission July 15, when the document was approved by majority vote in front of an overflow crowd of more than 100 residents.

The plan creates a PUD to govern 110 acres between the brick Main Street and Old 106th Street. The final plan removed Creekside from the PUD, which includes standards for building heights, standards for setbacks, architectural standards and a land use that sets aside land for preservation. The proposal aims to add dining, retail and commercial options to the Village, increase assessed property values and add people to the district.

“There is significant interest by landowners to develop their property. We want to assert as much control as we can on how it develops,” Mayor John Stehr said. “By putting this town-led PUD in place, we can direct the development to achieve the best results for the town. What happens in South Village will protect the crown jewel of Zionsville — that is the brick street business district — as well as the surrounding area.”

Stehr said the PUD represents sensible growth to promote appropriate and stable development. What the PUD does not include is actual development.

“We don’t have a project with a variety of commitments and pretty pictures to point to say, ‘Hey, it will be like this,’” said Jeff Jacob, attorney and partner with Hackman Hulett who is working with the town on the PUD. “The goal of the town is to get out in front of it. What we’re trying to do is to present a set of unified development standards to lay over this area. We’re trying to step in front of potential projects with the town’s vision and development standards.”

Jacob said once established, the PUD standards would serve as a guide for developers within the PUD, rather than having developers set their own standards and criteria.

The project has been the subject of mixed reviews by residents, with those in opposition particularly vocal ever since the mayor announced the PUD plan in March. A petition on change.org asking the town to halt the PUD process gained more than 400 signatures, arguing that the PUD puts the town “on a fast track to become a crowded, over-populated area and change the character of Zionsville forever.”

During a two-hour public comment period July 15, more than 20 residents spoke, with those in opposition citing the potential of overdevelopment and high-density residential options that could hurt the character of Zionsville. Other concerns raised included increased traffic, flooding and safety for pedestrians.

Anna Schappaugh told the commission she was excited at the prospect of developing the South Village for retail, restaurant, community space and single-family homes, but had serious concerns over potential overdevelopment and losing the town’s character. Schappaugh also said the PUD was not thoroughly vetted prior to coming to the commission.

“You’ve had two business days to review this,” Schappaugh said. “In no business or family setting would anybody make a decision of that magnitude with that little of time.”

Schappaugh also questioned what she called “vague language” with regard to the number of apartment units allowed in the PUD, tree preservation, high-density housing, building heights and who or which committee or commission is responsible for granting variances.

Those in opposition were not the only ones to address the commission.

“This proposed expansion … with its focus on affordable and young adult housing options, represents an incredible opportunity for people like me who wish to continue living in the town that we love. We need to not just focus on the homeowners who are already here, but the future generation as well,” said Violet Worth, a resident of downtown for the past 13 years. “The South Village project isn’t just about new buildings — it’s about ensuring the next generation, like me, has a chance to stay and contribute to the vibrant future of Zionsville.”

Others in favor of the PUD said South Village has the potential to serve as an anchor to bring people to the town, add to the tax base, support schools, provide community space and provide parking options for downtown.

Jacob said the PUD process did not include specific projects, but rather sets parameters for potential future projects, meaning that questions such as number of apartment units will be built cannot be answered.

“This is not a development that the town is promoting,” Jacob said. “We’re trying to lay standards over an area that is currently developable.”

Jacob added that under current standards, portions of the property are already able to be developed with industrial buildings as high as 100 feet. The PUD, he said, reduces maximum heights and creates a unified standard for the entire area.

Following discussions, Commissioner Kendrick Davis asked to table the proposal for another month for further consideration. But other commissioners disagreed, stating that there are no additional changes to be presented.

The commission voted to move the PUD to the full town council with a favorable recommendation by a 5-1 vote, with Davis the lone no vote. Commissioner Cindy Madrick was absent.

View the July 15 plan commission meeting at youtube.com/user/TownOfZionsville.

SOUTH VILLAGE PLANNED USE DEVELOPMENT

The South Village PUD is different from a typical PUD because it is town-led. That means the town is aiming to outline the standards for the PUD area prior to development, versus a developer creating those standards and criteria as part of a project.

A change made to the 110-acre proposal prior to a vote of approval from the plan commission was the prohibition of multi-residential housing on the property at 106th and Main Street, commonly known as the Dow property.

The PUD sets land use, building height and allowable use standards.

View the full document at tinyurl.com/2rmfspkm or zionsville-in.gov under the government/agendas and minutes tab by clicking on ‘plan commission.’