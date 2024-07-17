Annual Bed Race hits detour

For more than a decade, the Tom & Soni Sheehan Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville’s annual Bed Race has taken place on the downtown Noblesville square to ‘put school to bed and race into summer.’

This year, the race was canceled because of construction congestion and uncertainties that would affect the race that takes place along N. 9th Street in front of the Noblesville Courthouse, according to Nathan Helm, director of development.

“(Canceling the race) did not change the fact that critical funds were still needed to provide summer programs to youth in our community, many of which require scholarship assistance to attend Club Daybreak or Camp Crosser — support which the Bed Race has helped provide for the past ten years,” Helm stated.

To replace the fundraiser, the club held a virtual campaign that raised $18,000 for local youth.

“Detouring the Bed Race this year was not only a hard decision to make but was also a risky one,” BGCN Director of Club Operations Abigail Stutesman stated. “The Bed Race and other initiatives like it drive our ability to support families in need of financial assistance. We have been overwhelmed with the support the community provided to push us well past our fundraising finish line.”

Helm said the club will make a difference in the lives of more than 750 kids this summer who will participate in programs focusing on good character and citizenship, healthy and active lifestyles, and academic success.

For more, visit BGCNI.org.