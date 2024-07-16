One contested seat in Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Board race

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Board of Trustees has three seats open in the Nov. 5 election, but only one of those seats is contested.

Crystal Puckett, who serves as the board secretary, is the at-large incumbent. She is running for reelection and has been challenged by Eric Young.

According to Puckett’s campaign website, she is dedicated to family and service to the community.

“I lead through action and have a proven record of collaborating with others and driving meaningful progress as a servant leader in Lawrence Township,” she stated. “My strong commitment to integrity and accountability set me apart in service.”

Puckett has lived in Lawrence for about 13 years and attended Lawrence Township schools. If elected, she said she would continue to focus on equitable student outcomes, school safety, retaining qualified educators, career pathways and student achievement.

For more, visit crystalforlawrence.com.

Young stated on his campaign website that he has lived in Lawrence Township for about 23 years and that he strongly supports public education.

“I grew up on the west side of Indianapolis, attending Wayne Township schools,” he stated. “I went on to attend the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, earning a bachelor’s degree with concentrations in accounting and computer information systems.”

Young said he would focus on meeting stated district goals, academic growth for all students, school safety, maintaining communication and fostering a positive culture.

For more, visit eric4ltschools.com.

Running unopposed in the November election are incumbent Amy Norman (District 3) and Shaila Mulholland, who filed for the District 1 seat held by Board President Wendy Muston. Muston is not seeking reelection.