Noblesville Common Council meeting revisits tree removal project, approves zoning changes

The Noblesville Common Council met July 9 to revisit the tree removal project in the Oakmont neighborhood, recap the Indiana Peony Festival and discuss ordinances regarding new developments and zoning changes. The next common council meeting is at 7 p.m. July 23.

What happened: Residents spoke about the tree removal in the Noblesville Oakmont neighborhood, and Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen gave an update on the project.

What it means: Jensen said the tree removal project, which will remove about 135 trees from the Oakmont neighborhood to aid sidewalk repairs, has been in the works for several years with the HOA. Jensen said the total is approximately 23 percent of the trees in the neighborhood and nearly 70 percent of those removed will be replaced.

What happened: Indiana Peony Festival Chief Executive Officer Kelly McVey presented the council with the event’s yearly report.

What it means: McVey said the May 18 festival saw a 30 percent attendance increase from last year despite construction in the city. The number of out-of-area attendees increased by 70 percent from 2023. The number of vendors compared to 2023 also doubled, and in a survey, all vendors reported they plan to return next year.

What’s next: McVey said the May 17, 2025, Indiana Peony Festival will focus on implementing growth strategies, initiating new marketing techniques, determining new ways to enhance the festival’s beauty and increasing revenue for downtown businesses.

What happened: Joyceann Yelton, development services manager for the City of Noblesville, presented two proposed ordinances for a land-use change and the adoption of a preliminary development plan for 4.45 acres south of E. 146th Street and west of Howe Road in Noblesville to be known as the Howe Campus Corner, which the council unanimously approved.

What it means: The preliminary development plan for Howe Campus Corner includes a garden office building, a Wawa fuel center and a fuel canopy area. With the zoning change and adoption of the preliminary development plan, the zoning map will be changed to designate the area as a Planned Development Overlay District known as Howe Campus Corner Planned Development.

What happened: The council unanimously approved an ordinance on first reading to adopt a downtown mixed-use plan for The Lofts on Tenth, a residential and commercial structure in Noblesville.

What it means: The ordinance includes a change of use from four single-family residences to two office/commercial/salon suites, with one building located along Clinton Street containing six units and the other located along Wayne Street containing eight units.

What happened: The council unanimously approved an ordinance on first reading adopting a preliminary development plan for a mixed-use development of 110 acres for single-family residences, townhomes and commercial uses north of E. 146th Street between Howe Road and Promise Road.

What it means: The development will include residential housing, a Kroger Marketplace, a fuel center and office space for future businesses. By approving the ordinance, the area’s zoning will change to a Corporate Campus Planned Development.