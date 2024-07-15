Prices set for Phase 1A of Wild Air

Carmel-based Old Town Companies released initial pricing for homes in Wild Air, a mixed-use community set to be constructed at Marysville Road and West Oak Street in Zionsville.

The new development will include six distinct neighborhoods made up of single-family homes, townhomes, multifamily units and senior housing, as well as trails, a clubhouse and pool, a 30-acre woodland park and retail space.

Old Town Companies will hold a lottery Aug. 1 for select lots in Phases 1A and 1B.

Starting prices of lots and single-family homes available through the lottery in Phase 1A range from $950,000 to $1.4 million. Single-family homes in Phase 1B start at $600,000

“This one-of-a-kind community provides the best of both worlds, with a convenient location for easy access to all that central Indy has to offer and an abundance of natural beauty,” Old Town Companies CEO Justin Moffett stated. “Residents will enjoy all the amenities of luxury living in a community designed to highlight the heritage of the land and promote a healthy and happy lifestyle, where people in all stages of life can thrive.”

Construction is scheduled to begin this month, with streets in Phase 1A completed by winter of this year, and street completion of Phase 1B in May 2025. Construction is anticipated to begin in Saddleridge Estates in December.

Zionsville’s Redevelopment Commission and Old Town Land Development LLC have signed off on an agreement for the development in June. The project will include two roundabouts on Marysville Road; pedestrian crossings; subdivision infrastructure; land acquisition; sidewalks and trails; parking improvements; drainage; utilities; and erosion control.

Register for the lottery at WildAirZionsville.com/Lottery. Learn more about the development at oldtowndesigngroup.com/where-we-build/zionsville/wild-air.