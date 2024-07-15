Fun times: Hamilton County 4-H Fair set for July 18-22

The Hamilton County 4-H Fair in Noblesville runs July 18-22 with food, animals and music, among other activities and events.

Following the fair, which is at 2003 Pleasant St., there will be a livestock auction 5:30 p.m. July 23 in the show arena, where 4-H members will display their animals and an auctioneer will auction the animals to the highest bidder. The auction provides the 4-H member with a donation, and the animal is then sent to a commercial processing facility.

Kathleen Bohde, 4-H youth development extension educator, said fair attendees will see firsthand the hard work and dedication of 4-H members as they showcase their achievements in areas like science, agriculture and creative arts.

“4-H plays a transformative role in a young person’s life by fostering essential life skills and values,” Bohde said. “Through hands-on projects and community involvement, 4-H members learn responsibility, leadership and teamwork. There are many hours that go into completing a 4-H project for the county fair. The experiences and relationships built within 4-H not only enrich their lives but also prepare them to be active, engaged citizens in their communities.”

The Hamilton County 4-H Fair features several exhibits and displays for people of all ages.

Classic fair food will be available such as funnel cakes, milkshakes, lemon shake-ups and more. Proceeds from all the food vendors will support Hamilton County 4-H and other community programs.

“We are a very small-town feeling fair in a suburbia world,” Bohde said. “All of our food vendors are nonprofits, and so naturally the fair is giving back to the community. We have church groups and produce groups and 4-H clubs that all are food vendors.”

Bohde said she looks forward to seeing the county come together and enjoy the work 4-H youth have put into their livestock and projects.

“I love how the fair brings Hamilton County all together,” Bohde said. “I am excited about seeing our youth showcase their talents. There are some that have been working with their animals for over a year and a half, and are now able to show and highlight what they were able to do. If there is an interest the youth have, we have a project that highlights it, and that’s what I enjoy seeing at the fair. They deserve it and it is a joy to see their joy.”

Admission and parking are free. Public participation will be available for several fair events, such as the Hamilton County Talent Show, the Youth Pedal Tractor Pull, the Farmer Olympics and more.

For more, visit extension.purdue.edu/county/hamilton/hamilton-county-fair/visitor-information.html.

Schedule of events: Exhibits and displays open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

July 18:

8:30 a.m.: 4-H Bucket Calf Show

4-H Dairy Show (following Bucket Calf Show)

9:30 a.m.: 4-H Llama Senior Showmanship

10 a.m.: 4-H Crops Judging, 4-H Horse & Pony English Show, 4-H Poultry Show and 4-H Robotics Activities

Noon: 4-H Dairy Goat Show

1 p.m.: 4-H Tractor Driving Contest and Extension Homemakers Flower Show

1:30 p.m.: 4-H Llama Pack Obstacle

2 p.m.: Kids’ Craft Activities

2 to 6:30 p.m.: Indiana Blood Center Blood Drive

4 p.m.: 4-H Pygmy Goat Show

5 p.m.: Do-Si-Squares Exhibition and Providence Wildlife Show

6 p.m.: Purdue Extension Celebrates and 4-H Rabbit Ambassador Contest

7 p.m.: 4-H Clogging Exhibition

July 19:

8:30 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show and 4-H Beef Grooming Contest

9 a.m.: 4-H Chicken Barbecue Contest

9:30: 4-H Llama Intermediate Showmanship

10 a.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Western Show

10:30 a.m.: Sheep Fitting Contest

11 a.m.: Indiana Wild Animal Show

Noon: 4-H Llama PR Obstacle Class

1 p.m.: Kids’ Craft Activities and 4-H Meat Goat Show

2 to 6 p.m.: Indiana Blood Center Blood Drive

5 p.m.: 4-H Llama Costume Contest

4-H Llama Costume Contest 6 p.m.: 4-H Beef Barbecue Contest and Leaping Llama Exhibition

7 p.m.: 4-H Sewing & Consumer Clothing Revue

7:30 p.m. Walk-A-Llama

8 p.m.: Bracken DJ & Sound Company

July 20:

8:30 a.m.: 4-H Public Speaking Contest

9 a.m.: 4-H Swine Show

9:30 a.m.: 4-H Llama Junior Showmanship

10 a.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Dressage

11 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration Contest

1 p.m.: Antique Tractor Pull

1:30 p.m.: 4-H Llama Field Obstacle

2 p.m.: Kids’ Craft Activities

3 p.m.: Extension Homemakers’ Food & Craft Show

5 p.m.: 4-H Cat Show and 4-H Dog Drill Team Demonstration

6 p.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Contesting Show

4-H Horse & Pony Contesting Show 6:30 p.m.: Homemade Ice Cream Contest

7 p.m. Walk-A-Llama and Youth Swine Exhibition

8 p.m.: The Grace Scott Band

July 21:

9:30 a.m.: 4-H Sheep Wool Judging

10 a.m.: Worship Service, 4-H Horse & Pony Hunter & Jumper Show and 4-H Sheep Show

Noon: 4-H Pocket Pet Show

Noon to 4 p.m.: Caravan Classes Kids’ Crafts

1 p.m.: 4-H Lawn & Garden Tractor Contest and Walk-A-Llama

2 p.m.: Gilbert Family Gospel Band and Youth Pedal Tractor Pull

2:30 p.m.: 4-H Parents’ Llama Show

4 p.m.: Kids’ Craft Activities

4:30 p.m.: Youth Sheep Exhibition

5 p.m.: Antique Tractor Parade, 4-H Food & Microwave Auction and Pet Parade

6 p.m.: Farmer Olympics

July 22:

9 a.m.: 4-H Beef Show

9:30 a.m.: 4-H 1/16th Tractor Pull

10 a.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Versatility Show and 4-H Llama Youth Judging

2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: Youth Talent Contest

3 p.m.: Royal Showmanship

7 p.m.: Supreme Showmanship

If you go

Where: Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St.

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 18-22, Livestock Auction at 5:30 p.m. July 23

What: The Hamilton County 4-H Fair is a 5-day fair with agricultural and educational events, competitions and more.