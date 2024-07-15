Fort Harrison State Park summer programming picks up

Stargazing 101, guided hikes, art from leaves, free concerts and fungi identification are among the many programs available through the end of July at Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park.
The park, 6000 N. Post Rd., Lawrence, offers interpretive programs and activities for all ages throughout the year. The visitor center and park office are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with most programming scheduled during those time frames.
The following programs are planned through the end of July:
- Stargazing 101, a history of stars and information about constellations, set for 1 p.m. July 19 at the visitor center.
- Camp Creek Hike, a two-hour guided hike of Camp Creek Trail, starting at 9 a.m. July 20 at the Delaware Lake parking lot.
- The Korean Way Display, a special exhibit by the Museum of 20th Century Warfare will be on display in building 710, open 10 a.m to 4 p.m. July 20; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 21 — with a lecture about Task Force Smith, the first ground battle between North Korean and U.S. troops, starting at 2 p.m. each day in the visitor center’s program room.
- Rambunctious Raccoons, a presentation providing information about the common raccoon’s features and benefits followed by a craft, starts at 1 p.m. July 20 in the visitor center’s program room.
- Salamander Search, a 1.5-hour guided walk in search of salamanders, including information about the amphibians, starts at 9 a.m. at the Delaware Lake parking lot.
- Leaf Print Painting, a 45-minute program that teaches about the trees of Indiana and how to make artwork using leaves and other natural mediums, starts at 1 p.m. July 21 at the visitor center’s program room.
- DIY Fungi, a 30-minute presentation about the role of mushrooms in the environment followed by a mushroom craft, is set for 1 p.m. July 26 in the visitor center’s program room.
- Tree ID Hike, a one-hour guided hike focusing on Indiana’s native trees and how to identify them, is set for 10 a.m. July 27 at the Schoen Creek parking lot.
- Stunning Salamanders, a presentation about salamanders followed by a lesson in making salamander slime, starts at 1 p.m. July 27 at the visitor center program room.
- Summer Concert Series, the first of the park’s annual summer concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphonic Band, starts at 7 p.m July 27 at the sledding hill.
- Creek Stomp, an outdoor presentation about water quality and animals that live in Lawrence Creek, starts at 11 a.m. July 28 at the Lawrence Creek gravel parking lot. Participants should wear shoes that can get wet.
- Birds of a Feather, a 45-minute presentation about birds, their characteristics and how to identify different birds, starts at 1 p.m. July 29 in the visitor center’s program room.