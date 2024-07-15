Fort Harrison State Park summer programming picks up

Stargazing 101, guided hikes, art from leaves, free concerts and fungi identification are among the many programs available through the end of July at Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park.

The park, 6000 N. Post Rd., Lawrence, offers interpretive programs and activities for all ages throughout the year. The visitor center and park office are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with most programming scheduled during those time frames.

The following programs are planned through the end of July: