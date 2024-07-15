Courage and commitment: Six new Zionsville firefighters sworn in

The Zionsville Fire Department has six new probationary firefighters.

The recruits were sworn in by Mayor John Stehr during the July 1 Zionsville Town Council meeting following their completion of the Pike Township Fire Recruit Academy. The new members are firefighter/EMT John Adolay; firefighter/EMT Douglas Bagg III; firefighter/EMT Thomas Bullock; firefighter/EMT Adam Masters; firefighter/EMT Zachary Prickett; and firefighter/EMT Andrew Schulten.

“This is the fire department’s first plus-positive hiring in more than six years,” ZFD Chief James VanGorder said. “We’ve had several retirements and replacement of vacancies within the organization, but this is the first time the Zionsville Fire Department has had any additional staff added in the past six years.”

The new firefighters completed a 21-week joint-recruitment training academy with the Pike Township Fire Department, along with nine recruits from Speedway, Lebanon, Lawrence and Pike Township departments. Training included emergency medical services, HAZMAT, extrication and 11 weeks of firefighting. Zionsville EMS Manager Kerry O’Haver, Division Chief Ryan Sparks, Public Educator Vincent Randolpf and Capt. Robert Coonfield served as academy instructors.

“This is a very difficult program, and these individuals are to be commended,” VanGorder said. “Thirty-plus years ago when I was hired with the city of Indianapolis, I was given one training burn before I was sworn in to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The recruits today in this class had over 40 live fires through this cadre program before they are reporting for duty.”

Deputy Chief Josh Frost presented each of the new firefighters with a bottle of spirits emblazoned with the department’s logo and stamped “open after June 7, 2044.”

“You have joined our family with the Zionsville Fire Department, and as a result, you are part of our history. We hope that when you look back on your career, you write the story that you want your legacy to be, and you define what your history will be,” Frost said, presenting the bottle to each recruit. “You can sit down with your classmates, your shift mates, pour a toast and remember what your legacy is and tell the stories of your career.”

The recruits also were presented with a medal of St. Florian.

“Regardless of what your religious affiliation is, St. Florian is the patron saint of firefighters,” Frost said. “For each of you we have a Maltese Cross with St. Florian on it and your unit number on the back. When you feel it against your chest, we want you to remember that there are a lot of people counting on you. Your family is counting on you to return home; your shift mates and coworkers are counting on you to do your job as you will be counting on them to do their job so everybody goes home safe. It’s a constant reminder of what we’re called to do… There is no more honorable profession.”

Stehr recognized the probationary firefighters for taking on an inherently dangerous job.

“Not only do I think all of us appreciate their commitment, but I appreciate the way they show up for each other,” Stehr said. “The group of folks who we have looking after our safety here in Zionsville, I know that they’ll be welcomed with open arms by our current staff.”

Recruit Adam Masters was honored with the Mental Attitude Award at the academy. Andrew Shulton was honored as the Top Recruit in the class.

SIDEBAR

About the Zionsville Fire Department

The mission of the 92-member Zionsville Fire Department is “to protect the lives and property of our citizens and visitors with professional excellence through emergency response, community risk reduction and fire and life-saving programs.”

The ZFD provides multiple services to the community outside of fire suppression and emergency medical services, including fire prevention efforts, hazardous materials operations, rescue operations and public education.

The department was established in 1930 as an all-volunteer service, and operated as such until 2007, when it transitioned into a full-time career department.

ZFD operates three fully staffed stations and one station in the former Perry Township with contracted services by the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department of Boone County.

The Insurance Services Office — a third-party independent agency that reviews and evaluates individual communities or fire protection areas — classifies Zionsville Fire Department as an ISO 2 rating, the second highest available.

The Zionsville Fire Department services 67 square miles and averages more than 2,300 calls per year.

Read the department’s strategic plan at zionsville-in.gov/235/Fire.

Stay up-to-date with the Zionsville Fire Department at facebook.com/zionsvillefiredepartment.