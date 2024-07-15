‘Cats’ gets new life in Civic Theatre YAP show

Anne Beck conducted a survey of Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program members and alumni of possible future musicals.

“Cats” was listed in the top three by all 75 participants. One reason it was listed so high is because most high schools don’t attempt to present it.

“It’s incredibly challenging,” said Beck, the YAP coordinator. “It forces them to think about character from beginning to end. The program itself is all about building people up and (the performers) have to be on the side, kind of building up the character that’s in the forefront at the time. It’s a big theme about acceptance and forgiveness and being who you are and not having to apologize for it. I love the messages and it’s great for this age group.

“They are working really hard and they’re killing it. It’s just really exciting to see they love it, too.”

The Fishers resident is directing the YAP production of “Cats,” which runs July 25-28 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Civic Theatre has not performed the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic at any level.

Beck performed in “Cats” at the Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, N.Y., in 2012 with Ken Page, who was reprising his Broadway role as Old Deuteronomy, and director Jacob Brent, who portrayed Mr. Mistoffelees in the original video production.

“Learning it from them, I know it so well,” Beck said.

There are 30 cast members — 15 male and 15 females — from 14 high schools.

Emma Hornbecker, a Lebanon High School graduate who will attend Indiana University this fall, plays Grizabella.

“I wasn’t very familiar with ‘Cats,’’’ Hornbecker said. “I don’t think a lot of theaters around here take it on because it’s very daunting. I listened to all the music before auditions and really fell in love with it.”

This is Hornbecker’s first appearance in a YAP production. She played Liesl Von Trapp in Civic’s main stage production of “The Sound of Music ” in 2023.

“I think through Grizabella I’ve learned a lot about the themes of forgiveness and compassion and I really like how she teaches that to the other cats,” Hornbecker said.

Hornbecker sings “Memory,” the musical’s signature song.

Andrew Horras, who will be a Fishers High School sophomore, plays Rum Tug Tugger.

“He’s very outgoing and eccentric,” Horras said. “He’s a really animated character. He’s very extroverted.”

Horras said the role fits his personality because he’s an extrovert, too.

“I can find ways to integrate my personality into him,” said Horras, who played the lead role of Jack Kelly in Junior Civic’s “Newsies Jr.” in 2023.

Noah Greer, a 2024 Fishers High School graduate who will study dance at Ball State University this fall, enjoys his role as Mongojerrie.

“He’s very energetic, very fun,” he said. “He’s mischievous.”

Greer and Horras perform an energetic number together.

“He tumbles a lot and that’s definitely kind of taxing but it’s all a part of the process,” Greer said. “It’s very hard also doing like a five-minute number with just two people on stage. You don’t have a lot of people on stage to back you up, so it’s really important that you’re locked in for the full five minutes there.”

The chemistry comes naturally as Greer and Horras are close friends.

“I think people will enjoy just watching us get into the characters,” Greer said. “It’s very different. You have to stay in character for the full two hours. I think that it’s really just fascinating getting to watch everybody do that because you just see different things in each corner of the stage. Everybody’s doing something different. I think that’s something that audiences will really enjoy.”

Taylor Smith, who will be a Lawrence North High School senior, plays Old Deuteronomy.

“I enjoy playing a character that can really command a room,” Smith said. “That’s not something that I’ve really been able to play before. I’ve often played a comedic side character, but I don’t often get to play characters that really are about like majesty and grandeur. I think it’s really cool to try something new.”

Beck said Adrienne Conces, Civic’s resident costume designer, has done an amazing job.

“She puts a unitard on a mannequin and is hand-airbrushing all the different colors and stripes and dots for each character,” said Beck, who is designing the wigs.

For more, visit civictheatre.org.