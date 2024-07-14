No injuries after multiple boats overturned at Geist

No one was reported injured after multiple sailboats overturned on Geist Reservoir July 14 during a sudden storm that included strong winds, rain, thunder and lightning.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, first responder boats 392, 391 and 391B, with assistance from the Department of Natural Resources and Indianapolis Fire Department, conducted search and rescue operations at the reservoir, making multiple surface rescues.

FFD reported 12 boats on the water during the storm, carrying 24 people.

“All were accounted for and no injuries were reported,” according to the FFD.

Jim Jordan from the Indianapolis Sailing Club stated in an email that he had heard of at least one overturned sailboat on Geist, but didn’t have details about which boat was involved.

He noted that it’s not unusual for smaller racing boats to capsize during strong winds.

“We usually have at least two safety boats on the water during races to provide assistance to sailors who may need help,” he said. “Most of the time, the crew is able to right the boat and bail out the water.”