Snapshot: Rain doesn’t dampen CarmelFest

By on Carmel Community

CarmelFest celebrated Independence Day with activities July 3 and 4 in and around Civic Square. The traditional July 4 parade continued in light rain, with skies clearing in time for the evening fireworks show. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

