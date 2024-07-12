Mayor’s Grand Gala to benefit Advancing Westfield Foundation

The City of Westfield will host the Mayor’s Grand Gala, presented by Card and Associates, Keystone Group and Indy Eleven, from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 at Grand Park Sports Campus.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the Mayor’s Grand Gala benefiting the newly established Advancing Westfield Foundation that underscores our commitment to the wonderful nonprofit partners throughout the city,” stated Mayor Scott Willis. “This gala presents a unique opportunity for our residents and business owners to come together, celebrate our shared vision, and contribute to the continued growth of our city.”

The Advancing Westfield Foundation was established to serve as a conduit for the mayor’s initiatives, according to the city. The foundation will channel funds raised from the net proceeds of the Mayor’s Grand Gala to nonprofit organizations within our community.

The mission of the foundation, which has applied for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, is to support the efforts of nonprofit partnerships to ensure sustainable support for a wide range of vital services for our youth, adults, seniors, veterans and disabled community members in Westfield.

The foundation board is made up of nine community members with voting privileges and one non-voting city representative.

The Mayor’s Grand Gala will include entertainment, a live auction, a silent auction and food from a variety of Westfield restaurants. Included in the festivities will be a “reverse raffle,” offering attendees the chance to win a two-year lease of a 2025 Cadillac CT5 donated by Chariot Automotive Group in Kokomo. A limited number of tickets for the reverse raffle will be available at the event for $100.

The Mayor’s Grand Gala supports the efforts of the city’s non-for-profit partnerships through the Advancing Westfield Foundation to ensure sustainable support for the vital services that enhance the lives of those in need. Proceeds from the gala will support the Westfield Youth Assistance Program and other local Westfield non-profit organizations.

Tickets for the Mayor’s Grand Gala start at $200 and are expected to sell out.

For tickets and sponsorship information visit westfieldgrandgala.com.