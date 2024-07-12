Column: Honoring local young advocates

Commentary by Cindy Muse

For their leadership as high school students in advocating for the environment in Carmel and throughout Indiana, Ella Lipnik and Ashlyn Walker were recently recognized by Carmel Green Initiative. Their leadership and service have inspired Carmel youth and adults to make a difference in their communities.

Lipnik and Walker served as co-leaders of the Green Action Club at Carmel High School to help implement eco-friendly practices at the high school. They are also CGI board members and have advocated for climate policies for our city and state. As co-leaders of the statewide student-led Confront the Climate Crisis, Walker worked with state lawmakers to craft climate legislation in Indiana. Lipnik joined CGI’s Promise Project to advocate for Carmel’s climate action plan, which was adopted in August 2022. Walker is one of two youth appointees to Carmel’s Climate Action Advisory Committee.

Walker and Lipnik have graduated from high school and are headed to college. Walker will attend Purdue University and major in environmental science. Lipnik will attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in art history and international business. In their own ways, they plan to continue to champion environmental sustainability wherever they may live.

Cindy Muse is a board member with Carmel Green Initiative, Inc. Contact the group at carmelgreen.org.