Zionsville, Plan Commission to host comprehensive plan meeting

The Zionsville Town Council will host a joint-public meeting with the Plan Commission and HWC Engineering at 8:30 a.m. July 15 at Town Hall to discuss the next steps in creating the Zionsville Comprehensive Plan.

A comprehensive plan is a nonbinding document that municipalities use to guide decisions on growth, attracting businesses, zoning, residential developments, safety, park planning and just about anything else that may happen within its boundaries.

In March, town officials agreed to hire HWC Engineering to take on the task. The town will pay $300,000 for the comprehensive plan, and $150,000 for the transportation plan, which will be conducted concurrently. The funding for the comprehensive plan was appropriated in 2023. That money comes from the town’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The plan is expected to take 18 months to complete and will involve efforts to engage with the public for input. The first steering committee met in June. Public workshops are tentatively scheduled for Aug. 6 at Indianapolis Executive Airport and Aug. 15 at the Perry Township Fire Station.

Zionsville’s current comprehensive plan was created in 2003, before the town expanded into Perry and Union townships.

The town has created a website, uniquelyzionsville.com, to update residents on the comprehensive plan process.

The joint meeting is open to the public. View the meeting on the town’s YouTube page, youtube.com/@TownOfZionsville.