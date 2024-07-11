Woofstock 5K supports shelter animals’ medical care

The Humane Society for Hamilton County’s annual Woofstock 5K walk and run is set for Aug. 10 at Four Day Ray Brewing, 11671 Lantern Rd., Fishers, with the pet-friendly race starting at 8 a.m., rain or shine.

The fundraising event supports the shelter’s Survivor Program, according to the HSHC website.

“Animal welfare is difficult and heart-wrenching. Every day we see some of the worst medical cases in Hamilton County and the state,” stated Lily Darling, HSHC community engagement manager. “As an open-admission, truly no-kill shelter, our Survivor Program and the support of our community allows us to provide second chances to animals who otherwise wouldn’t have them.”

The race is a timed course that participants can run, jog or walk with the entire family, including leashed and/or in-stroller dogs. Top youth, individual, corporate and team fundraisers will be awarded different prizes as well as overall 5K winners and age-group winners.

The first 1,000 participants who register before the rage will receive finisher medals, shirts and swag bags. A virtual race option also is available. Any participant who registers to fundraise for the HSHC will have race fees waived if they raise at least $55.

Race participants also receive a free drink ticket to redeem at Four Day Ray on the day of the event. The fundraiser will include vendor booths and information about the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

For more and to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Fishers/woofstock.