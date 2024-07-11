Construction to begin on new Hamilton County Public Safety Center

The Noblesville Common Council recently approved the rezoning of a 22-acre property east of Ind. 37 and Ind. 38 for a new $85 million Hamilton County Public Safety Center.

The building at 18291 Presley Dr. will feature a three-story, 108,000-square-foot emergency operations center for 911 dispatch, emergency operations, training and more.

Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman said dispatchers with Hamilton County Public Safety Communications work out of the basement of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which is at capacity.

“If (the) county council gave us additional dispatchers, we wouldn’t have a place to put them unless we start splitting between our main operation and our backup operation,” Altman said.

Altman shared the vision for the new public safety center, which includes plans for additional storage to hold items necessary for immediate access in the event of an emergency and the potential for a child care facility in the future.

Construction is expected to begin later this month.