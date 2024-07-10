Support CCS PAC endorses Shapiro, Wheeler in Carmel school board race

The Support CCS political action committee announced July 5 it is endorsing Jon Shapiro and Kristina “Kris” Wheeler in the Carmel school board election.

Sarah Doty, communications director of Support CCS, said Shapiro and Wheeler were the only two candidates to apply for the endorsement. The two other candidates in the race, Dina Ferchmin and Robin Clark, have been endorsed by the Carmel Excellence PAC. Support CCS reached out to each candidate to invite them to apply for the endorsement, Doty said.

The four candidates are running for two at-large seats in the Nov. 5 school board election. Incumbents Katie Browning and Louise Jackson are not seeking reelection.

According to Support CCS, a review committee composed of four Republicans, three Democrats and one Independent evaluated the submissions and recommended the endorsement. The committee could have recommended one, two or none of the candidates for the endorsement.

“A presidential election year can overshadow the vital importance of local elections,” stated Jennifer Cashin, chairperson of Support CCS. “However, there is no overstating how much of an impact our school board has on the future of our children and our community. We’re proud to stand behind our external review committee’s decision to support Shapiro and Wheeler; they are both highly qualified and capable candidates who have a demonstrated history of commitment to the Carmel Clay Schools.”

Support CCS describes itself as a “nonpartisan political action committee committed to supporting the election of school board candidates who will fulfill the mission and guiding principles of Carmel Clay Schools.” The Carmel Excellence PAC was “formed to identify and support Carmel Clay School Board candidates who will focus on continuous improvement within our top-notch school system and foster a strong partnership between parents and Carmel Clay Schools,” according to a previous press release from the organization.