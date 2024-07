The Lawrence Police Department announced July 7 that Justice, one of the department’s K-9s, died that morning while off-duty. Justice suffered a medical emergency known as gastric dilatation and volvulus, commonly known as bloat. According to LPD, Justice joined the LPD in August 2020 and served with his handler, Sgt. Stu Bishop, since January 2022. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)