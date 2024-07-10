Hamilton Southeastern teachers’ union files unfair labor complaint

The Hamilton Southeastern Education Association, the labor union representing Hamilton Southeastern Schools teachers, has filed an unfair labor complaint against the district with the Indiana Education Employment Relations board.

The complaint focuses on the alleged behavior of new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brian Murphy, who was hired in March, toward HSEA President Abby Taylor.

According to the complaint, issues started with an April 23 discussion about elementary school staffing following enrollment changes. In a later text message to Murphy, Taylor expressed concern about the process for those staffing changes. Copies of the text thread were included in the complaint.

Taylor wrote: “We have a duty to ensure that the process is being done correctly. I don’t trust that the process will be done correctly in accordance with the handbook and data collection.”

Murphy responded: “Thank you for that concern. In the future, I would like each of us to communicate with each other assuming the best rather than coming out of the gate assuming the worst in my experience that has always been better at resolving issues.”

Taylor: “Yesterday during discussion, the process that was communicated didn’t show a thought or consideration of the great teaching staff that we have here in HSE. In fact the communication was flippant and it was communicated to my discussion team that ‘things will shake out.’”

Murphy: “Please reread my last text about approaching people with good faith. I’m trying to counsel you as how to be a good advocate. … Let me know if there’s any other issues. Your disagreement has been noted and any concerns will be noted in an email. Thank you.”

The two later talked on the phone. According to the complaint, Murphy accused Taylor of acting in a passive-aggressive manner and that he didn’t appreciate her tone.

“Taylor replied that she was being factual and assertive,” the complaint stated. “At some point during the call, Taylor told Murphy that she did not feel comfortable with the conversation and that she would like to end the call and have representation when they meet next. Murphy then questioned whether Taylor was capable of doing her job as association president.”

Murphy then texted Taylor that he was not happy with the way she treated him and others and that he planned to contact the state union. He allegedly sent a message to the Indiana State Teachers Association, stating that if the situation wasn’t fixed, he would contact Speaker of the House Todd Huston.

“Murphy then called (ISTA UniServ Director Becky) Slayton and told her that she needs to take care of Taylor or fire her as association president,” the complaint states. “When Slayton responded that was not how it worked, Murphy stated that he would be calling the head of ISTA, state representatives and mediators. Murphy then told Slayton that Todd Huston lived in his neighborhood and all it would take is a conversation between Huston and Murphy to bring down collective bargaining.”

The complaint also alleges that Murphy physically and verbally intimidated Taylor during meetings and refused to reschedule a meeting when association representatives said they were not available.

Taylor submitted a hostile work environment complaint related to Murphy’s actions to Deputy Superintendent Matt Kegley in early May. The following day, Murphy allegedly called Slayton and left a voicemail stating that he would be filing his own civil, criminal and civil complaints.

Murphy also allegedly warned both Taylor and Slayton about practicing law without a license when they cited Indiana law.

The complaint asks the Indiana Education Employment Relations board to order HSE Schools to end unfair labor practices and pay $5,000 to the union for each unfair labor practice committed.

In response to a request for comment, HSE Schools stated that the district is unable to provide information or comment on the specifics of the complaint.

“Hamilton Southeastern Schools deeply values the important role our educators and staff play in shaping the future of our more than 21,000 students,” the district stated. “We are committed to maintaining our high standards of educational excellence in our classrooms.”

During a recent HSE Board of Trustees meeting, several members of the public spoke, stating simply that they support HSE teachers.

While not directly referencing the complaint, Superintendent Patrick Mapes said during his report to the board that he was surprised by the number of “adult issues” that have come up since he started in late February.

“I’m also surprised about the amount of people who believe everything they read on social media and haven’t figured out there’s another side to the story that may not ever make social media,” he said.

A prehearing conference on the matter is scheduled for July 23, during which the parties and a hearing officer will “discuss mediation, discovery, deadlines for motions and/or a date for a hearing,” according to the IEERB website. “If the case is not resolved through an agreement by the parties, the hearing examiner will issue a decision based upon the hearing or motions filed by the parties.”