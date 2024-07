Northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 31 over 136th Street in Carmel will be restricted beginning on or after July 8 for contractors to complete a bridge deck overlay project. The closures will begin daily at 5 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the following morning.

Work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. July 12, weather permitting.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution in work zones.