Bub’s Burgers plans new restaurant in Westfield

Bub’s Burgers will build a new restaurant in downtown Westfield.

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission approved a development plan in June for the construction of a new Bub’s Burgers restaurant at 229 Mill St., across from Grand Junction Plaza.

In January, Bub’s Burgers received a permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals for a sit-down specialty restaurant at the site, which currently is occupied by residential dwellings.

The APC approved a detailed development plan June 17 pending necessary approvals from the Westfield Public Works Department and the Hamilton County Surveyor’s office prior to any work beginning at the property.

Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream was founded in Carmel in 2003. The restaurant opened franchises in Bloomington and Zionsville and expanded with a smaller Bub’s Burgers site on Tournament Trail in Westfield in 2015. That location closed permanently in April in anticipation of the new location downtown.

The restaurant is expected to open in 2025.

The addition of the new restaurant is part of an overall revitalization plan for downtown Westfield, which includes development of Union Plaza and the Park & Poplar project, both mixed-use retail/commercial and residential projects.

Bub’s Burgers joins H Steakhouse and Sun King Brewery as the latest businesses to commit to opening in downtown Westfield.