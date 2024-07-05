Lawrence Community Champions event planned

Lawrence-area nonprofits, community-based organizations, government agencies and resource groups have been invited to participate in a Lawrence Community Champions networking event.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. July 11 at Louis J. Jenn Memorial Park, 10450 E 63rd St.

According to an announcement from the City of Lawrence, the goal is for participants to share and exchange ideas for collaborating with the city to enhance community services and development.

“We are honored to have Aletha Dunston and Matt Hall as our guest speakers for the evening,” the announcement stated. “Aletha brings a wealth of experience in identifying and addressing gaps within communities, particularly during her time here in Lawrence and working with nonprofits. Matt Hall, the mayor’s newly appointed veteran liaison, will speak about his role within the city and the services ‘Operation Hire’ provides to veterans.”

Dunston is the director of Develop Indy, Indianapolis’ economic development effort, and formerly served as executive director of the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority.

In addition to hearing from speakers, participants will have an opportunity for networking and discussions on how to collectively identify and address service gaps in the community.

“Our goal is to foster strong partnerships between the City of Lawrence and local organizations to collectively enhance community services,” the announcement stated. “By working together, we can better identify and address the needs of our residents.”

Anyone interested in attending the free event is asked to register by July 8 at tinyurl.com/cc-july2024.