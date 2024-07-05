Goodness Gracious Kitchen and Cupboard opens in Carmel

Tobi Mares was beginning to think her dream of opening her own restaurant wasn’t going to happen.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Mares said. “I was just about to give up. I was so defeated, not being able to find a location. I didn’t want to settle. I knew I wanted to stay in Carmel. When every location fell through for a variety of reasons, I tried not to get upset. But when the last one fell through, I thought, ‘Maybe I’m not supposed to do this.’”

She noticed an empty building she had liked for a while and all of sudden saw a for-lease sign.

“It’s a total miracle I got this spot,” the Carmel resident said.

Goodness Gracious Kitchen and Cupboard opened May 29 at 24 N. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant seats 42 and serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. Owner Tobi Mares expects to have approximately 12 employees.

“The decor brings people in,” she said. “They come in and take pictures of everything. People ask who the designer is, and it was me.”

The restaurant, which has a full liquor license, is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday.

Goodness Gracious also provides premade picnic baskets and online carryout service.

“I created a sandwich called the Ground About, it’s a Carmel-original sandwich,” Mares said. “It’s my interpretation of a Sloppy Joe with different flavors.”

Mares started making picnic baskets for sale in 2019. She said the restaurant will hold business events and private parties. She already has plans for an art show and all-women’s comedy night.

For more, visit ilovegoodnessgracious.com.