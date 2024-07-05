Current Publishing
Wahlburgers at 1200 S. Range Line Rd. has permanently closed. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Carmel Wahlburgers permanently closes

Wahlburgers in Carmel has permanently closed.

The burger restaurant’s final day of business was June 30, according to a sign posted in the window of the restaurant in the Proscenium development.

A sign in the door of Wahlburgers announces the closure and thanks customers for their business. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

“Thank you to everyone who has dined with us,” the note from staff stated. “We have enjoyed serving every one of you. Stay safe and thanks again for making our jobs a little easier.”

The restaurant chain is co-owned by Chef Paul Whalberg and his brothers, actors and musicians Donnie and Mark Wahlberg. The Carmel location opened in April 2021 in a 4,000-square-foot space at 1200 S. Range Line Rd. It was the only Walhburgers in Indiana.

Current has reached out to Wahlburgers for comment.

