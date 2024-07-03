Zionsville grad ships to Naval Academy

Zionsville Community High School Class of 2024 graduate Tommy Frazier was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2028 June 27, the beginning of six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training during Plebe Summer.

Frazier is one of 1,200 candidates selected for the plebe — or freshman — class at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, out of a pool of 14,000 applicants. Each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer, during which there is no access to television, movies, the internet or music, and cellphone use is restricted to three calls during the six weeks.

The rigor of Plebe Summer is designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy. As the summer progresses, students rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also participate in infantry drills and learn to shoot firearms.

In addition, plebes undergo daily training sessions on moral, mental, physical and professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing and obstacle, endurance and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental and team-building skills. Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drills and five formal parades.

More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body at the Naval Academy, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy is a four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen to be professional officers in the naval service.

In 2024, U.S. News and World Report rated the Naval Academy as the No. 1 public school, No. 3 national liberal arts college and No. 5 undergraduate engineering school. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 26 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

