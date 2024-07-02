Red Barn Summer Theatre presents ‘Young Frankenstein’

When Red Barn Summer Theatre Artistic Director Michael Taylor first saw “Young Frankenstein, The Musical” on Broadway, he thought it was a show that Red Barn could never do.

The show ran on Broadway from Nov. 8, 2007, to Jan. 4, 2009. Taylor’s view changed when he saw a recorded version of the revised musical that opened at London’s West End in 2017.

“The original Broadway show was such a spectacle and now they’ve gone a little more true to the movie,” Taylor said. “They’ve cut out some of the effects. It kind of lets the material breathe, which I think lends better to humor and characters.”

Red Barn will present the revised production of “Young Frankenstein, The Musical” July 11-14 and 17-21 at the Frankfort venue.

The music and lyrics are by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan. It is based on the 1974 movie written by Brooks and Gene Wilder.

“I love the humor, the comedy and the timing to put on a show like this,” Taylor said. “People who love Mel Brooks will love this. It’s very true to the movie, other than the added musical numbers.”

Taylor said it’s a great character piece.

“It allows the actors to create it,” Taylor said. “I can tell the actors are going to pay homage to the original actors and how great they were, but they are also bringing their own flair to it.”

The 16-person cast features Luke Aguilar as Victor Frankenstein, Juliette Maners as Inga, Luke McLaughlin as Igor, Cole Riegle as The Monster, Kiara Wood as Frau Blucher, Cassidy Benullo asElizabeth and

Adam Nichols as Inspector Kemp.

“When I was looking at this season, I just thought it fit,” Taylor said.

Taylor said tap dancers from Stage 1 Dance Academy perform during the “Puttin’ on the Ritz” number.

“The biggest challenge is the big tap number,” said Taylor, who became artistic director in 2017. “I couldn’t tell you the last time they did a tap number at the Barn, but I don’t believe it’s since I’ve been around. It will be cool to see it come together.”

For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.