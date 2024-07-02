Lawrence-based law firm celebrates 25 years

Lawrence-based law firm Craig, Kelley & Faultless is celebrating its 25th anniversary since its founding in 1999.

In a news release, founding partner David Craig stated that the firm started when he and two other attorneys who all worked together at another personal injury law firm found they had shared values based on establishing good relationships with clients and making a positive difference.

“David decided it was time to take a leap of faith,” the news release stated. “The three attorneys and their spouses met to weigh the risk against the reward. On June 23, 1999, David Craig, William ‘B.J.’ Kelley and Scott Faultless left their jobs to open the law firm they’d envisioned.”

Dana Craig, David Craig’s wife, helped run the new office out of the Craigs’ home, answering phone calls and placing ads.

“That June, the Craig kids, home from elementary school for the summer, had to play outside or tiptoe through the house,” the news release stated. “A few months later, the firm would rent a small office space in a building a few miles from the Craigs’ home. Today, they own the entire building and have filled it with employees.”

Craig, Kelley & Faultless’ offices are at 5845 Lawton Loop East Drive on the former Fort Benjamin Harrison campus in Lawrence.

Now, Christopher Barry, Alexander Craig and Whitney Coker have joined the original three partners. There are more than 40 employees and 10 attorneys, two of whom are the Craigs’ children.

The firm credits its values for its success.

“The mission statement of Craig, Kelley & Faultless is to make a positive difference in the lives of its clients, employees and the people who live in the communities in which it practices,” the news release stated. “The firm makes a difference because it is able to and because it’s a goal the founders refuse to lose sight of.”