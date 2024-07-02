Boys & Girls Club of Boone County raises $82,000

A basketball-themed fundraiser “netted” the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County more than $82,000 to benefit the club’s afterschool programs, sports leagues and educational initiatives.

The event — DUNK! — was held at the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County, Whitestown Unit in June, bringing together community members, local businesses and culinary partners for entertainment and fundraising.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible support and participation from our community,” stated Eric Richards, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County. “DUNK! not only provided a fun and engaging experience for participants, but also raised significant funds to support our programs and services for the youth of Boone County.”

DUNK! featured a series of basketball-themed games and activities, including pop-a-shots, custom trading cards and a caricaturist. The night included 40 items available in a silent auction.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this event possible, from our dedicated volunteers and staff to our generous sponsors and culinary partners,” Ricards stated. “Together, we are making a positive impact on the lives of young people in Boone County.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County provides a safe and supportive environment where children and teens can play, laugh, discover and learn. Fundraising events like DUNK! go toward sustaining the club’s mission and expanding its reach.

For more, visit bgcboone.org.