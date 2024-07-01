Hamilton County Navy Ship 29 announced as Fourth of July parade grand marshal

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen has chosen Hamilton County Navy Ship 29 as the grand marshal of this year’s Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Forever Parade sponsored by Gaylor Electric, according to Robert Herrington, communications manager for the City of Noblesville.

The event begins at 4 p.m. July 4 with the parade. Because of construction on Ind. 32, this year’s parade route will use Clinton Street, allowing Logan Street to remain open to east-west traffic through downtown.

The parade will begin at the corner of 16th Street and Harrison Street and travel south on 16th Street to Clinton Street, west on Clinton to 9th Street, north on 9th to Monument Street and east on Monument to 16th Street, where it will end.

The Hamilton County chapter of the Navy Ship 29 national service organization is composed of members who have served or are serving in the United States Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard.

“Our military has been defending our nation and democracy for 248 years, and I’m proud to have the Hamilton County Navy Ship 29 serve as our grand marshal,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated. “Independence Day is a time to gather and celebrate the values and freedoms our nation holds dear.

Ship 29 Commander Dave Holloway said the organization is “honored” to represent Noblesville in the parade.

“It’s very special to me,” Holloway stated. “I never thought I’d be doing this. Noblesville is our home, and I’m very proud of the city.”

The Hamilton County Navy Club Ship 29 meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at Ginger’s Café, 1111 S. 10th St. in Noblesville. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Annual dues are $25. The Navy Club provides scholarships, assists in hosting patriotic events and helps veterans get benefits.

“We are open to all veterans,” stated Holloway, a 1975 graduate of Noblesville High School and U.S. Navy veteran. “We currently have over 50 members but are always looking for more. Being (the) grand marshal helps (provide) us exposure. We’re excited to get our faces and (names) out in front of the community. Hopefully, someone might see us and want to learn more about our organization or join.”