Carmelfest: KidZone returns with rides, attractions for all ages

By Adanna Mbanu

The CarmelFest KidZone will feature several activities designed for the festival’s youngest visitors to enjoy.

KidZone chair Meg Osborne said the area is for kids of all ages. The rides cost one or two tickets (tickets are $3 each), but other features in the area are free.

“We have different kinds of rides, inflatable and mechanical. We have rides for the little guys, and we have rides for all ages. We also will have a stage that will have ongoing entertainment for the two days until 8:30 pm,” Osborne said. “There’s also a petting zoo, which has pony rides and bunny rabbits. There will be a taekwondo tent, an ice-skating rink and a wide variety of face painting. And then there’s a big Ferris wheel, but it’s going to be over at Carter Green because it’s so large.”

Osborne said ride tickets can be purchased online at CarmelFest.net to reduce the number of people waiting in line to purchase them at the event.

KidZone is a favorite CarmelFest tradition for many families, Osborne said.

“They love it,” she said. “Last year, they had more sales than they’ve ever had. It’s a really important piece of a great big community puzzle.”