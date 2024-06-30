Zionsville Community High School graduate gets dream role in ‘Legally Blonde’

Olivia Broadwater couldn’t have asked for a better launch to her professional career.

The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate will appear as Elle Woods in Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” July 11 to Aug. 25.

“I am over the moon about making my Beef & Boards debut,” Broadwater said. “Being from the Indy area, I have always known about the amazing productions taking place there and have dreamed of taking the stage myself one day. I never dreamed that my first time would be playing a dream role like Elle. I can’t explain how grateful I am for this opportunity. Also, my mom was an intern there when she was in college, so this is even more special to share that experience with her.”

Broadwater, a 2024 Ball State University graduate, appeared in Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program’s production of “Legally Blonde” before entering her freshman year of high school and played the role of Delta Nu/Jump Roper.

“To say I’m a fan of this musical is an understatement,” Broadwater said. “I’ve been singing these songs ever since my fellow musical theater nerd sister played them for me when I was 6 years old. One of my favorite numbers has always been ‘What You Want.’ It is so uplifting, ridiculous, energetic and iconic in so many ways. I think it showcases the optimistic world that Elle lives in where any goal is possible as long as you have heart and good intentions behind it. It challenges the audience to reframe their thinking and face the world with pink-colored glasses like Elle.”

Broadwater said Elle has been a dream role for her ever since she listened to the show at age 6.

“Fun fact, I wore something pink every day for a year in elementary school because it was my signature color,” she said.” I’ve always admired Elle for being a strong woman who goes after what she wants but shows compassion and loyalty to others while doing so.”

Broadwater said the role is daunting in many ways

“The role itself is very physically taxing from lengthy dance and vocal numbers such as the Act I closer, ‘So Much Better,’” she said. “However, that is a challenge I am extremely excited to take on and I feel blessed to have this opportunity. Like I said, she is a very important character to me and I am excited to bring her to life with the tools I have to build and share this story.

Broadwater was first runner-up for Miss Indiana in 2022 and second runner-up in the 2021 competition.

Broadwater appeared in “Rent” at Civic Theatre in October 2022.

Since then, she played Sandy Cheeks in “SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical” at Ball State, New Wave Girl/Dance Captain in “Heathers” at Eclipse and Angie in “Prom” at Ball State. She also performed in a workshop for a new musical called “Dawn’s Early Light ” in New York through Discovering Broadway.

Broadwater plans to move to New York in September after this production. She has signed with an agent, The Price Group.

“Doing this production in my hometown before moving to New York is so special to me,” Broadwater said. “I am so grateful for the continued support from the Indiana theater community. I truly would not be where I am without your love.”

Broadwater was selected as one of 40 finalists to the Songbook Academy in 2018.

For more, visit beefandboards.com.