Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired leader to retire after 33 years at school 

Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Superintendent James Durst of Carmel will retire after 33 years in leadership with the school effective Sept. 30. Durst has served as superintendent since 2001.

“The most meaningful aspect for me has been the association with individuals who are committed to making a difference and seeing our children grow from toddlers to being productive young adults over the course of their career,” Durst said.

While Durst has expanded the reach of the school through outreach and summer programs, spearheaded capital projects and improved technology at the school in addition to implementing the use of Unified English Braille code throughout the school, he said the opportunities the students have after they graduate are vital.

“I am most proud of the students that we serve and the independence that they have been able to acquire,” Durst said. “I think the fact that programs are designed to individually meet each student’s needs has allowed us as a school to maximize each student’s potential.”

ISVBI serves blind and low-vision students across the state and Durst hopes future growth initiatives will help the school reach students around the country and the world.

“There’s a misconception since Indianapolis is our base, but we actually serve students from the far reaches of the state,” Durst said.

Currently the school provides resources to more than 300 students in 46 school districts. The campus at 7725 N. College Ave. houses 40 residential students and 110 additional students are enrolled in preschool through high school.

“I’m so grateful for the decades Superintendent Durst spent as a dedicated educational leader serving Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired, as well as their families and wider communities,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a May 20 press release.

Durst said opportunities for ISBVI students have improved over his tenure because the community has embraced the school’s programs, and general knowledge about blindness and low vision has improved.

“We have been able to show higher education and employers and training facilities that our students are very capable of being independent and provide value to the organizations that they’re involved in,” Durst said.

Durst leaves ISBVI as a multi-year building project is launching.

“We are going to be co-located with The Indiana School for the Deaf on our current site and a state-of-the-art campus is going to be constructed.” Durst said. “I’m delighted that the governor and the legislature feel strongly about addressing the needs of the students and the families that we serve.”

The search is underway for a new superintendent and the ISBVI board plans to announce Durst’s replacement before his retirement.

“My hope is that my predecessor will continue to grow and expand the school and the programs and children will continue to be prepared to make a difference,” Durst said.

As for his retirement plans, Durst said “I’ve been in the fortunate business of working closely with students and professionals for 48 years and I would like to continue to try to make a difference for others.”