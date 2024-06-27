Tolle seeks return to Hamilton Southeastern board

A former Hamilton Southeastern School Board of Trustees member has filed to run for the board’s Fall Creek Township seat, challenging incumbent Suzanne Thomas.

Terry Tolle was elected to the board in 2014. He chose to not seek reelection in 2018.

Tolle, who does not yet have a campaign website, is a chiropractor. He did not respond by publication deadline to questions about his campaign.

Other seats open on the HSE board are Wayne Township, held by Sarah Parks-Reese; and Delaware Township, held by Sarah Donsbach. Parks-Reese has filed to run for reelection, and Donsbach has announced that she will not run to retain her seat.

Latrica Schooley and Greg Lannan have filed to run for the Delaware Township seat. John Stewart is challenging Parks-Reese for the Wayne Township seat.

The filing deadline was June 20. The election is Nov. 5.