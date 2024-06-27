Colts Camp returns to Grand Park July 25

Threat of rain made the June 26 Colts Camp Kickoff celebration a washout at Grand Junction Plaza. But it was all sunshine and smiles as Westfield Mayor Scott Willis and Indianapolis Colts Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Roger VanDerSnick announced this year’s training camp schedule in a special presentation posted at colts.com June 26.

Colts training camp returns to Grand Park Campus July 25, with 12 practices, the return of Colt City, theme days and joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals.

“The football season starts with Grand Park,” VanDerSnick said. “It is a chance for us to welcome 50,000 or 60,000 fans to these practices. It’s a chance for them to really see players in action in a different fashion than they can at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s a wonderful place. It’s very different from most of the NFL. We’re one of the few teams that does this and we’re looking forward to opening up camp soon.”

Willis said the camp presents the City of Westfield with name recognition along with an economic boost.

“For a month or two, all you hear about is Colts, Grand Park and Westfield, and that certainly brings huge value to our city,” Willis said. “We do have a lot of people come into Westfield. They spend the night in Westfield and go to our restaurants, which is an economic engine for our community and our businesses.”

Open practices are scheduled for July 25, 27, 28, 30 and 31 and Aug. 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 15. Tickets are required to enter. All practices are free to attend for fans 17 and younger. Tickets for five Primetime Practice days — July 27 and 28 and Aug. 4, 14 and 15 — are $5 for people 18 and older. Proceeds of those sales benefit the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Parking at Grand Park is $5 in advance and $10 at the lot.

VanDerSnick said the Colts have made it a priority to make training camp accessible to fans and family friendly.

“We want to welcome as many fans as we possibly can at our training camp practices, and we want to deliver then, to those fans, a great experience,” he said.

This year’s theme days include Family Day, Give Back Sunday, Back to School and Salute to Service.

Willis said Colts Camp provides fans with memories that last a lifetime.

“I can remember the first time I brought my son to (see former quarterback) Andrew Luck. He was in his second year with the Colts, and we got an autograph from Andrew up close,” Willis said. “These are things that you never get to experience as a kid, and residents in Westfield get this on a daily basis for about six weeks. We just love having the Colts in town.”

The Colts’ regular-season schedule was released in May.

“We’re looking to build on some exciting developments we’ve already had,” VanDerSnick said. “Our season tickets are already sold out. We have limited numbers of single-game tickets and group tickets available. We’ve announced our expansion into Germany and Austria and we’re busy putting together plans for all of that.”

Colts Camp tickets can be purchased at colts.com/camp.