Agreement approved for Wild Air in Zionsville

Zionsville’s Redevelopment Commission and Old Town Land Development LLC have signed off on a development agreement for the proposed 260-acre Wild Air development at Marysville Road and West Oak Street.

Redevelopment Commission Director Corrie Sharp updated the Town Council on the project June 3. Sharp said in addition to commitments by the builder, the agreement lays out terms of the bond as well as the development’s economic impact.

“This is really to put a hold on what our bond documents say, specifically associated with the transfer of 10 acres of land at Marysville Road and Oak Road,” Sharp said. “We wanted to have, in strong language, to make sure that land will be dedicated in a certain time frame.”

The intended use of the 10 acres, according to RDC documents, is to create a community center that might include public meeting spaces, fee-based fitness facilities and other public uses, facilities for the Zionsville Community School Corporation, public or privately operated health facilities and other civic uses the RDC determines as useful.

Wild Air will be constructed in multiple phases, each of which will include infrastructure and related improvements to support the development of a variety of residential concepts, including a multifamily development, a senior living facility and retail and office space.

Improvements include a public park; two roundabouts on Marysville Road; pedestrian crossings; subdivision infrastructure; land acquisition; sidewalks and trails; parking improvements; drainage; utilities; and erosion control.

The Wild Air development is expected to include single-family homes, townhomes, multi-family units, trails, a clubhouse and pool, a 30-acre woodland park and retail space.

Learn more at oldtowndesigngroup.com/where-we-build/zionsville/wild-air.