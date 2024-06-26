Taste of Lawrence starts June 28

Eight establishments have signed up to participate in the first Devour/Taste of Lawrence, hosted by the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce June 28 to July 7.

Participating restaurants will offer specials throughout the week. The restaurants are Moon Drops Distillery, AJ’s Bar & Grill, Lord Ashley’s Pub & Eatery, Moo & Lou’s Frozen Treats, Porter Books & Bread, Triton Brewing, Sports Page Lounge and Cafe’ Audrey.

According to the chamber, some of the announced specials are:

Moon Drops Distillery — Pineapple Paradise cocktail, made with a mix of Moon Drops, pineapple and orange dreamsicle moonshines, $10

Lord Ashley’s Pub & Eatery — Catfish filet with fries and coleslaw, $14.99

Moo & Lou Frozen Treats — Buy one, get one free shaved ice or lemonade slushie

Triton Brewing — Cajun smoked chicken salad sandwich with a side item, $14.45

Sports Page Lounge — Burger and chips, $8.99; 10” pizza up to four toppings $10.99; 14” pizza up to four toppings, $14.99

For more, visit the chamber’s Facebook page, facebook.com/GreaterLawrenceINChamber.