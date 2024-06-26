Noblesville Schools receives national recognition for STEM

Noblesville Schools recently announced it has been nationally recognized as a 2024 Project Lead the Way Distinguished District for providing broad access to transformative science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, learning opportunities for students.

According to Noblesville Schools Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Marnie Cooke, Noblesville is one of only 20 school districts in the nation to receive the honor.

Cooke said all 10 of the district’s schools also were recognized as Distinguished Schools, with Noblesville High School and Noblesville East Middle School receiving the top national honor for the seventh year.

“In addition to dozens of traditional math and science courses, Noblesville Schools offers 17 different Project Lead the Way courses across all grade levels with students exploring robotics, biomedical, cybersecurity, aerospace engineering, construction, energy, weather and much more,” Cooke stated.

According to Cooke, the distinguished recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW STEM programs.

“To be eligible for the designation, schools had to offer a variety of PLTW STEM courses and have a significant portion of students participating in them, while students had to demonstrate mastery in the content and continuation in the programming,” Cooke stated.