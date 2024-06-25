Tom Roush celebrates 90th birthday, prestigious dealership award 

Longtime car dealership owner Tom Roush has recently had much to celebrate.

The day after turning 90 years old, his Lincoln dealership in Fishers received the Ford Motor Company’s Ford President’s Award, which recognizes a high level of customer satisfaction and quality of services.

Tom Roush Lincoln celebrated both accomplishments June 17.

Roush said he is happy to have the team receive the Ford President’s Award and that it had been a few years since they’d last won it.

“It’s not one person, it’s the whole company,” Roush said. “Our people are very responsive. They’ve stayed for years, with little turnover. When you get people like that in the business, it makes a difference. It’s an honor.”

AJ Roush, Tom Roush’s grandson and general manager of the Tom Roush Mitsubishi dealership in Westfield, joined the celebration to watch his grandfather receive the award. He said it was the 10th Ford President’s Award that Tom Roush has received.

“Ten percent of the dealer body wins it,” he said. “It’s one that we definitely don’t get every year, so when we do get it, it’s a big deal.”

AJ Roush said earning the award was a team effort.

“We have a lot of good people here that we can trust to get the job done,” AJ. Roush said. “It starts with leadership and ownership, but past that, it’s the people here that drive the awards.”

AJ Roush said the Lincoln dealership has been under the Tom Roush name since the 1970s. It operated in Westfield for many years, but in 2018 the franchise moved to Fishers.

Roush still works in the dealerships four to five days a week and alongside his son, grandson and nephews. He said that it gives him something to do and gets him out of the house.

“(Tom) has been in the car business for 70 years,” AJ Roush said. “The car business has been ingrained in his DNA for pretty much his whole life. He’s one of those guys who, if he’s not here at the dealership, he’s going to car auctions.”

