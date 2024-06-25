St. Alphonsus to host swing dance event in Zionsville

St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Zionsville will host ‘Swing the Night Away,’ an evening of swing dancing for adults 18 to 39 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. June 28 at the parish hall.

The evening is open to seasoned dancers and newcomers. The swing dance is part of an ongoing series of community dances for adults sponsored by the parish.

“It has been so fun to see people from all over the city, the state, and even out-of-state, come and have a good time here,” stated event coordinator Emily Meiner. “It’s a great place to meet people, hang out with friends, or have a fun date night. The idea came from one of our young adults, Jacinta, who remembers her grandparents telling stories about their parish having dances and pitch-ins regularly after weekend Mass. She wanted to bring a bit of that here, and we’re so happy with how things have turned out.”

The evening lineup will include big band music by Swing Shift Indy, and free dance lessons will be offered by Indy Dancing DJ’s and refreshments including a potato bar, mocktails, beer and wine.

St. Alphonsus Liguori parish hall is at 870 W. Oak St. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples. Purchase tickets at zionsvillecatholic.com/swing-dance.