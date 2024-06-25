Putt putt course to fill Noblesville historic district July 5 

The inaugural Noblesville Main Street Open, an 18-hole putt putt course set in the historic district of Noblesville, is set to debut from 4 to 8 p.m. July 5. The event is part of the First-Friday Series, a monthly event on the first Friday of each month from February through December designed to connect the community to the downtown historic district.

“I’m super excited to see this happen for the first time,” said NMS Executive Director Kate Baker. “The goal is to bring fun for the people and to bring engagement to the historic district of Noblesville.”

Each hole will be sponsored by a different company in Noblesville. The holes will be customized and may be placed in shops, alley-ways or along streets.

The idea came from Josh Cecil, a board member for NMS.

“The idea came from a neighbor of mine, who set up putt-putt courses on the sidewalks near their house,” Cecil said.

For more, visit NoblesvilleMainStreet.org.