Night & Day diversions – June 25, 2024

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” runs through July 7 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 27; “A Tribute to Nat King Cole: Bryan An Album Release” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 28; and “Drag Showcase” is set for 1 and 4 p.m. June 30 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael at Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Junior Civic’s production of ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ will conclude June 25-26 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘The Lone Star Love Potion’

Red Barn Summer Theatre presents “The Lone Star Love Potion” June 27 to July 7 at the Frankfort venue. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

Band of Horses

Band of Horses with Carriers is set for 7 p.m. June 30 at Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park in Indianapolis. For more, visit rocktheruins.com.

‘Anne of Green Gables’

The Carmel Community Players’ Rising Star Production of “Anne of Green Gables” runs June 28 to July 7 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more visit carmelplayers.org.