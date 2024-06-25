Logistics park planned for Whitestown

Ambrose Property Group recently announced plans for Indianapolis Logistics Park Northwest in Whitestown.

The park at C.R. 550 S and I-65 is configured for bulk distribution and local and regional distribution and will feature three Class A industrial buildings with the potential for future park expansion.

Development on the first two buildings, both 233,000-square-feet, began earlier this month with completion expected by the first quarter of 2025.

A third 248,000-square-foot building site is available for build-to-suit.

“We are excited to expand Ambrose’s portfolio into the northwest submarket of Indianapolis in Whitestown,” Ambrose Vice President of Development and Midwest Market Officer Stephen Lindley stated. “Indianapolis Logistics Park Northwest is ideally positioned to attract modern logistics users, especially with its direct access to the new I-65 interchange at C.R. 550 South. We’re excited to bring new, state-of-the-art industrial real estate solutions to our clients and building users.”

A lease agreement has been signed with Kattsafe, a manufacturer of height access and fall production products. Kattsafe has operations in Whitestown on the west side of I-65 along Indianapolis Road and will occupy 93,781 square feet in Indianapolis Logistics Park-Northwest.

Ambrose’s total investment in the development is expected to exceed $75 million. Learn more at ambrosepg.com.